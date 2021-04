According to the available information, the 49-year-old murderer beat his wife this afternoon (23rd April) in a Szeged apartment, then left the scene.

A 49-year-old man had attacked his wife in a Szeged apartment on Friday afternoon, then left the woman in a room where the victim passed away due to her severe injuries. The man told the owner of the apartment what happened in the building. Police caught the murderer soon after the crime.

