Girl smashes car window with a rock

Police
Kurucz Judit

A 21-year-old Debrecen woman smashed the window of a parking car with a huge rock in Berettyóújfalu.

The police were called on 9 October 2019 that and unknown person smashed the window of a parking car in Berettyóújfalu. After the call, the police went to the scene and started to gather information. Within a short time, they have managed to identify the perpetrator, a Debrecen woman.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to the local police station, where a procedure was initiated against her on reasonable suspicion of truculence.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

