Seven people arrested by the police

Events of 28 February in numbers:

The police caught seven people and took another eighteen to various police stations on 28 February 2020.

Three perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken to police stations on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. Two foreign people were taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Eight people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in seven cases.

There was one traffic accident that resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu