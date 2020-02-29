Egis Pharmaceuticals Has Been Attacked

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Index.hu reported that Egis Pharmaceuticals has been cyber-attacked in recent days, several internal systems of the company shut down.

The company wrote: “Our colleagues are working on the case, while the production of pharmaceuticals and the delivery of goods are restored.”

They also said that it was a blackmail virus attack, which happened on 23rd February. “Our Windows systems are affected only, and after the complete review, we will restart the services one after the other.”

Egis is a leading generic pharmaceutical company in Hungary, and in Central Europe, currently a member of the French-based Servier Group.

