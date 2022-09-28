Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 September 2022

In the week ending 23 September 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.3 billion to EUR 348.3 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 138.8 billion to EUR -2,277.9 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 10.5 billion to EUR 6,373.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 23 September 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.0 billion – – Securities Markets Programme EUR 3.4 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 0.0 billion – – Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 300.0 billion +EUR 1.5 billion -EUR 1.2 billion Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 23.8 billion – -EUR 0.4 billion Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,591.6 billion +EUR 8.3 billion -EUR 2.8 billion Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.2 billion +EUR 0.9 billion -EUR 0.2 billion Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,687.0 billion +EUR 5.1 billion -EUR 7.0 billion

