Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 September 2022

Europe
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 September 2022

In the week ending 23 September 2022 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.3 billion to EUR 348.3 billion.

The net balance of open market operations and standing facilities (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 138.8 billion to EUR -2,277.9 billion. This was due primarily to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) fell by EUR 10.5 billion to EUR 6,373.5 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

 

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 23 September 2022 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.0 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 3.4 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 0.0 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 300.0 billion +EUR 1.5 billion -EUR 1.2 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 23.8 billion -EUR 0.4 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,591.6 billion +EUR 8.3 billion -EUR 2.8 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 344.2 billion +EUR 0.9 billion -EUR 0.2 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 1,687.0 billion +EUR 5.1 billion -EUR 7.0 billion

 

ecb.europa.eu

Related Posts

Monetary developments in the euro area: August 2022

Bácsi Éva

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 23 September 2022

Bácsi Éva

ECB consults on guide of how to assess buyers of qualifying stakes in banks

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *