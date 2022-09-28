Several bus stops will be relocated in Debrecen

Road construction works will continue on Kishegyesi út, therefore several stops will be temporarily relocated from the start of operations on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, until the closure of operations on Sunday, November 06, 2022.

During the works, the Tegez utca stop in the direction of Ondód will be moved 70 meters back, the Harsona utca stop in the direction of Segner tér will be moved 60 meters forward, and the Pósa utca stop in the direction of Segner tér will be moved 140 meters forward. The affected flights will stop at the temporarily established stops.

DKV