11-Year-Old Girl Decided to Commit Suicide in Gyüre

On Sunday, the girl decided to step in front of a motor train, the reason can only be guessed at.

The honking of the red engine train had an alarming effect in the silence after Sunday lunch in Gyüre. Within minutes it was revealed that an accident had occurred, the train departing from Záhony to Mátészalka at 1:10 p.m. hit an 11-year-old girl.

The emergency management called the ambulance and a rescue helicopter from Debrecen to the scene, where an 11-year-old girl had to be treated for a serious head and open ankle injury. After wound care and pain relief, we immediately transported the girl by helicopter to the accident center, said Dávid Ménes, regional communications officer of the National Ambulance Service.

szon.hu

pixabay