A public space inspector and a policeman were assaulted by a wheelchair-bound homeless person in Debrecen

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charges the man who assaulted his ID cards in Debrecen with the crime of violence against an official and a person performing a public duty.

According to the indictment, on the morning of March 23, 2022, in downtown Debrecen, two public space inspectors on duty noticed a drunk, homeless woman on a bench and a man sitting next to her in a wheelchair. Officials told the woman to use the bench properly, causing the man to start yelling at them.

As the defendant did not stop shouting even after repeated calls, the victim took out the identification pad to impose a fine on the spot. However, the man resisted the measure, grabbed the block in the victim’s hand with his hand, which he pulled towards himself, causing several pages to be torn from it. The victim pulled the papers away, but the man continued to resist, grabbed the victim’s vest with his hand and repeatedly pulled it, dirtying it in the process.

Almost a year later, on March 3, 2023, the victim, who was on duty with the Civil Guard, conducted a pedestrian check in downtown Debrecen. During his duty, he noticed a drunk woman lying on a bench and the defendant sitting next to her in a wheelchair. He approached them and asked if they needed help. The woman started to talk to him, but the man interrupted and started insulting the victim. In the process, she swung and hit him on the hip.

The Debrecen Public Prosecutor’s Office accuses the perpetrator of the crime of violence against an official, the crime of violence against a public official and the misdemeanor of misusing a public document. In his indictment, he proposed that the District Court of Debrecen sentence the man to prison and, as a secondary punishment, prohibit him from practicing public affairs.

(Debreceni Nap)