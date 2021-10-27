The man could not deceive the Biharkeres police officers

The man wanted to leave the country at Nagykerek, now he has to answer for forgery – writes police.hu



A Moldovan citizen applied to leave the Nagykereki Motorway Border Crossing on October 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Biharkeresztes police checked his foreign passport, during which he immediately noticed that a change had been made to it.

As it turned out, the man removed an expulsion stamp placed by the Czech authorities from his document. The uniformed man produced the 20-year-old man on suspicion of forgery of public documents and then handed him over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

