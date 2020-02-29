Just Dance Championship on 10 March

‼️ The following event is NOT exclusively for Erasmus Students. All students are more than welcome ‼️
🕺💃Yes, it’s true. You will be able to show your credentials on the dance floor 🕺💃
If you are one of those who can shake a leg to every single song or can’t resist the rhythm🎶 then we have good news for you😜
🎉Just come and take part in our next Just Dance Championship🎉
🔥At this event you will have the opportunity to compete with your peers in a dance-off. Gather your friends and dance with them together to the greatest hits ever!🔥
👞Prepare your dancing moves and see you at LvL UP on 10th of March at 21:00! 👞
If you want to participate in the championship please fill this form: https://debrecen.esn.hu/content/just-dance
👑See you soon!👑
ESN Debrecen Team