Just Dance Championship on 10 March

‼️ The following event is NOT exclusively for Erasmus Students. All students are more than welcome ‼️

🕺💃Yes, it’s true. You will be able to show your credentials on the dance floor 🕺💃

If you are one of those who can shake a leg to every single song or can’t resist the rhythm🎶 then we have good news for you😜

🎉Just come and take part in our next Just Dance Championship🎉

🔥At this event you will have the opportunity to compete with your peers in a dance-off. Gather your friends and dance with them together to the greatest hits ever!🔥

👞Prepare your dancing moves and see you at LvL UP on 10th of March at 21:00! 👞

If you want to participate in the championship please fill this form: https://debrecen.esn.hu/content/just-dance

👑See you soon!👑

ESN Debrecen Team