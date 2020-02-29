Happy First Birthday to Daahir

Local News
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Happy First Birthday to Daahir

It was exactly one year ago that our second reticulated giraffe calf was born. Hand-raised by our keepers, Daahir has been a vigorous and playful little giant from the very beginning.

We have been home to reticulated giraffes, found only in our institution in Hungary, since 2006 under a European Endangered Species Programme (EAZA EEP). Immensely popular with visitors ever since he was introduced to the public, Daahir celebrated his first birthday with a group of local kindergarteners.

 

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park

Related Posts

VII. Deszka Festival in Debrecen

Kurucz Judit

Christmas Carol in Debrecen

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Preparing for Christmas – Programs at Kossuth Square, 9-16 December

Kurucz Judit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *