Happy First Birthday to Daahir

It was exactly one year ago that our second reticulated giraffe calf was born. Hand-raised by our keepers, Daahir has been a vigorous and playful little giant from the very beginning.

We have been home to reticulated giraffes, found only in our institution in Hungary, since 2006 under a European Endangered Species Programme (EAZA EEP). Immensely popular with visitors ever since he was introduced to the public, Daahir celebrated his first birthday with a group of local kindergarteners.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park