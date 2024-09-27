Visitation Ban Imposed at Two Clinics in Debrecen

A full visitation ban has been implemented at the Cardiology Department of the Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic at the Nagyerdei Campus of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The restriction is effective from September 26 until further notice, as announced by the University of Debrecen’s Press Center.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Government Office ordered the visitation ban as a preventive measure due to the increased occurrence of upper respiratory illnesses, aimed at protecting both patients and staff. The ban was put in place at the Cardiology Department of the DE KK Nagyerdei Campus Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic.

The full visitation ban, which came into effect on Thursday, September 26, will remain until further notice. The leadership of the Clinical Center requests the patience and understanding of patients and their relatives.

(unideb.hu)