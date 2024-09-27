HiSky Airline’s Scheduled Flights Between Oradea and London Start in October

In mid-October, Moldovan airline HiSky will begin operating scheduled flights between Oradea and Bucharest, as well as Oradea and London, reports Maszol.ro.

The company, in partnership with Air Oradea and with the support of the local government, will operate the flights.

Flights to London will start on October 15, running on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. A ticket’s base price is 49.99 euros, meaning a round-trip costs 100 euros. However, the price increases if traveling with luggage. A trip with a 10 kg carry-on will cost 130 euros for one way, or 260 euros round-trip. The flight duration is just 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Air Oradea, the local government’s own airline established in 2021, was unable to become operational in the past few years, so they sought an experienced partner to operate the flights. Initially, the local government offered 3 million euros, but eventually contributed 750,000 euros to the partnership. Specifically, their annual contribution through Air Oradea will be 150,000 euros to support flight operations. The agreement is for five years, and HiSky, based in Chișinău, will also establish an office in Oradea, according to the Romanian-Hungarian news portal.

(Debreceni Nap)