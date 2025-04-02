Long-distance bus engulfed in flames near Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

A long-distance bus traveling from Debrecen to Hajdúsámson caught fire near Debrecen, the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate reported on Wednesday.

The vehicle was already fully ablaze when professional firefighters from Debrecen arrived at the scene.

The twelve passengers and the driver managed to exit the burning bus in time, escaping without injuries, according to the disaster management authorities. Firefighters extinguished the flames using three water jets.

Photo: Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

