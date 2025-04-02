Meteorology: March was the eighth wettest and tenth mildest on record

March was the eighth wettest and the tenth mildest on record, according to a report published by HungaroMet Zrt. on its website on Wednesday.

The summary of the third month of the year states that the average national temperature in March was 8.04 degrees Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees higher than the 1991-2020 average. Despite a colder period in mid-March, two notably mild spells contributed to making this March the tenth mildest in Hungary since 1901.

According to the analysis, the average monthly temperature ranged between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius across most of the country. In some smaller regions, it exceeded 9 degrees, while temperatures below 5 degrees were only recorded in the higher elevations of the Northern Mountain Range.

Following a dry January and February, March turned out to be a particularly wet month. The nationwide average precipitation for March was 70.4 millimeters, more than double the usual amount and 105% above the 1991-2020 average of 34.3 millimeters. This makes March 2025 the eighth wettest March on record since the beginning of the 20th century.

Regarding the regional distribution of precipitation, the report noted that in most areas, monthly rainfall totals ranged between 60 and 90 millimeters. However, in parts of Southern Transdanubia, some regions recorded over 100 millimeters. The least rainy areas in March were in North Transdanubia and the western part of Nógrád County, where precipitation remained below 40 millimeters.

(Source: MTI)