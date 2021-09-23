Hungary Records 501 New Covid Infections, 2 Deaths

Two patients died of a Covid-related illness in the past 24 hours, while 501 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday.

So far 5,865,865 people have received a first jab, while 5,591,911 have been fully vaccinated. Fully 646,000 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 7,740, while hospitals are treating 406 Covid patients, 46 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 819,021 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,143. Fully 781,138 people have made a recovery. There are 4,825 people in official quarantine, while 6,829,896 tests have been officially carried out.

