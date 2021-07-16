Hungary Registers 49 New Covid Infections

Fully 49 new coronavirus infections were registered over 24 hours, while there were zero fatalities, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 5,552,859 people have received a first jab, while 5,250,459 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections has declined to 36,378, while hospitals are treating 83 Covid patients, 9 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 1,544 people in official quarantine, while 6,229,508 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 808,661 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 30,013. Fully 742,270 people have made a recovery.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay