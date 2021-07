Output of Hungary’s construction sector rose by an annual 18.7% in May, recovering from a double-digit decline in the base period, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Output of the civil engineering segment edged down 0.8%, but building segment output jumped 38.6%. In absolute terms, output reached 405.2 billion forints (EUR 1.1bn). The building segment accounted for 58% of the total.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay