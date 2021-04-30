FrieslandCampina Plans HuF 5.1 BN Expansion at Hungarian Dairy

Dutch-owned FrieslandCampina Hungária will invest 5.1 billion forints (EUR 14.2m) at its dairy plant in Mátészalka, in north-eastern Hungary, Péter Szijjártó, the minister of foreign affairs and trade, announced.

The government is supporting the investment, which will preserve 784 jobs, with a grant of 980 million forints. The investment will boost output of fermented dairy products by 25 % as well as increase capacity for desserts, raising production of its Pöttyös brand of chocolate-covered cottage cheese snacks over one million a day, he added. Szijjártó said Dutch companies were the 10th most important investors in Hungary, offering 15,000 jobs. Dutch-Hungarian trade turnover exceeded 8.5 billion euros last year and The Netherlands became the 8th most important trade partner.

