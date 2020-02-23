Hungary, Slovakia Agree on Energy Cooperation

More construction projects are under way between Hungary and Slovakia than ever before, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said after meeting the Slovak Economy Minister Peter Ziga in Kechnec, in eastern Slovakia, and signing a memorandum of understanding for energy cooperation involving gas supplies.

The project aims to utilise the gas supply infrastructure between the two countries more efficiently and increase energy security for the two countries and the region.

Szijjártó said that by significantly increasing the capacity of the gas interconnector and linking the high-voltage electric networks of the countries at two points, an integrated energy network will be created that ensures security “in case there are problems with energy supplies anywhere in the world”.

The capacity of the gas interconnector is planned to be increased in both directions by 5.3 billion cubic metres and the procedure to reserve capacities will be started this summer, he said. Gas supplies have already started on the Hungary-Slovakia interconnector, with daily 9-10 million cubic metres of gas transported last week, he added.

After 2021 when large volumes of gas will arrive in Hungary from the south, over the Turkish Stream, and unused gas is planned to be forwarded in the direction of Slovakia, both countries will gain an unprecedented transit position, he said.

