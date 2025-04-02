Erasmus Colour Party: Debrecen goes pink for an unforgettable night

The Erasmus Student Network Debrecen (ESN Debrecen) is bringing one of the most exciting parties of the semester to Bakelit Music Café! On April 2, the Erasmus community is uniting under one vibrant theme—PINK—for an electrifying night filled with energy, fun, and unforgettable moments.

A night to remember:

After a vote among Erasmus students, pink emerged as the chosen color, setting the tone for a party like no other. Think Pink! isn’t just about dressing up; it’s about embracing the Erasmus spirit, letting loose, and making the most of the international student experience.

Attendees can expect a high-energy atmosphere, spontaneous surprises, and plenty of opportunities to dance the night away with friends, both old and new. Whether you’re rocking a pink T-shirt, a bold dress, funky accessories, or even pink face paint, creativity is encouraged!

Event details:

Date: April 2, 2025

Time: 11 PM

Location: Bakelit Music Café

Dress Code: Pink, Pink, and More Pink!

This public event is open to everyone, so whether you’re an Erasmus student or just looking for a night of international vibes, this is the perfect chance to join in the fun. Plan your outfit, bring your best energy, and prepare for a pink-filled night to remember!

More infrmation at the Facebook event.