Students present their research findings at the University of Debrecen

More than eighty students from the University of Debrecen showcased their research in the fields of medicine and health sciences on Saturday at the Sántha Kálmán College event. The 21st edition of the Scientific Roundtable featured Hungarian and international students presenting their findings in nine sections.

“The Sántha Kálmán College has been operating for nearly forty years. The past four decades clearly demonstrate that this is a remarkable initiative. Today, the faculty’s academic life would be hard to imagine without the summer scientific camps and conferences organized by the college. For all these activities, we owe gratitude to the college leadership, the active students, and their mentors,” said László Mátyus, Dean of the Faculty of General Medicine, in an interview with hirek.unideb.hu.

The Sántha Kálmán College hosted the Scientific Roundtable for the 21st time, providing a platform for students to present their research. On Saturday, 39 international and 46 Hungarian students shared their findings in nine sections (Basic Research I-III, Clinical Research I-II, Public Health I-III, and Pharmaceutical Sciences). Each presentation lasted 10 minutes and was followed by a 5-minute discussion.

A professional jury composed of lecturers from the University of Debrecen evaluated the presentations. Most participants came from the Faculty of General Medicine, but students from the Faculties of Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences also presented their research. This year’s event was further enhanced by the participation of the Hungarian Chapter of the American Hungarian Medical Association and the Skill Club.

“For the organizing team and the college leadership, it is crucial to hold this scientific conference regularly. It allows students to gain valuable experience, develop their professional skills, and receive constructive feedback and support from our university’s faculty members. Additionally, the roundtable provides an excellent opportunity for networking, fostering professional dialogue and collaboration between Hungarian and international students,” emphasized Dorka Lénárt, the student president of the college.

The Scientific Roundtable serves as a platform for students to enhance their presentation skills and also helps them prepare for the National Scientific Student Conference.

