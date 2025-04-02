Spring is here, the trees are in full bloom

Bocskaikert’s Debreceni Road, famous for its cherry plum trees (formerly known as Népköztársaság Road), is showing its most beautiful face in the first days of April. Those commuting between Debrecen and Nyíregyháza can enjoy this stunning sight for a few weeks:

What you need to know about the cherry plum tree

The cherry plum (Prunus cerasifera ‘Nigra’) is a striking deciduous ornamental tree that adds a unique touch to gardens and public spaces with its deep burgundy leaves and pink blossoms in spring. It has a moderate growth rate, reaching a height of 5-8 meters and a width of 3-5 meters, though it can be shaped through pruning.

This tree adapts well to urban environments, tolerating polluted air and various soil types, though it thrives best in nutrient-rich, well-drained soil. It grows most beautifully in full sunlight, as shade may cause its leaves to lose their vibrant color. Young trees require regular watering, but once established, they are quite drought-resistant.

Its spring bloom is particularly spectacular, as clusters of pale pink or purplish flowers appear before the leaves emerge. The small reddish-purple fruits are edible but mainly serve as food for birds. The cherry plum is frost-resistant, enduring temperatures as low as -25°C without protection. It requires minimal care—young trees can be shaped through pruning, and fertilization in spring supports lush flowering and growth. This tree is an excellent choice for parks, street landscaping, and home gardens.