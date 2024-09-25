Two New Exhibitions to Open at the Weekend

We would like to bring to your attention the following exhibitions, organized by the Public Culture Secretariat, Cultural and Organizational Office of the University of Debrecen.

Venue: Life Sciences Gallery (1. Egyetem tér)

B. Gabriella Nagy – The nature of feminine energies

Opening ceremony: September 28th, (Saturday) at 3 p.m.

The exhibition is going to be opened by painter József Tarnóczi

Contributor: MFG-ART Dance Workshop, choreographer Emese Lévai

The exhibition can be visited until October 24th

Venue: DOTE Gallery (98. Nagyerdei Blvd., Theoretical Block Aula)

Tímea Takács – Discover the colors of your soul!

Opening ceremony: September 29th, (Sunday) at 11 a.m.

The exhibition is going to be opened by cultural manager Csaba Viktor Kozák

Contributor: guitarist László Bakos

The exhibition can be visited until October 24th

Visiting the exhibitions is free.

