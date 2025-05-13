Mobile calls still more popular than internet calls in Hungary

The mobile market report regularly published by the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) not only provides data on telecommunications subscriptions but also details the number of calls made on various devices and the volume and share of mobile internet usage. According to the NMHH’s communications department, research shows that although the number of mobile calls has stagnated and mobile internet use continues to grow, traditional mobile networks are still primarily used for making phone calls.

According to the statement, NMHH’s market survey revealed that at the end of last year there were nearly 10 million mobile subscriptions in Hungary. Of these, 78% were used for both calls and internet browsing, 18% were used only for traditional mobile calls, and only 4% were used exclusively for mobile internet access.

The average call traffic per subscription increased significantly between 2016 and 2021 thanks to the spread of postpaid subscriptions and unlimited packages. However, after peaking at 250 minutes per month in Q1 2021, the amount of call traffic has since declined slightly, fluctuating between 230–240 minutes per month.

The report noted that it is no surprise that, in parallel, the amount of mobile internet used on smartphones has more than doubled over the past three years (2021 to 2024), growing from 7 GB to 15 GB per month. This surge is partly attributed to the increase in voice and video calls made through online chat platforms – with Messenger and Viber being the two most popular.

Based on NMHH’s internet usage survey, more than half (57%) of internet users aged 16 and above in Hungary use both traditional mobile calling and internet-based calling.

While 33% of the population surveyed made daily internet-based phone or video calls, 43% still made traditional mobile calls on a daily basis, highlighting that even in the age of smart devices, traditional phone functions continue to play a leading role.

Interestingly, people who make daily calls over the internet also tend to make more traditional mobile calls.

The NMHH raised the question: What determines which platform people choose for phone calls—landline, mobile network, or online platform? Their market research focused on the role of the person being called in this decision.

A clear trend has emerged: mobile calls are perceived as a more official communication channel compared to internet calls. For example, 79% of those handling official matters choose traditional mobile calling, while only 13% opt for internet-based calls. This may also be because many companies’ customer services are only accessible via mobile.

People also tend to contact colleagues or teachers through mobile networks rather than online platforms.

On the other hand, internet calls are preferred when calling friends or relatives abroad: 70% of such callers choose online platforms, mainly due to the high costs of international calls and the added benefit of video calling, which allows for face-to-face interaction.

An interesting insight from the research is that when calling younger people (such as children or grandchildren), callers are more likely than average to use internet-based calling.

The NMHH Mobile Market Report for Q4 2024 is available here.

(MTI)