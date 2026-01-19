HungaroControl was responsible for the safe operation of over 1,4 million flights in 2025

HungaroControl handled a record number of aircraft last year: the company’s air traffic controllers were responsible for the safe navigation of more than 1.4 million aircraft in the Hungarian and Kosovo airspace, representing an 8.37 percent increase compared to 2024, HungaroControl Zrt. reported to MTI on Monday.

According to the statement, more than 1.2 million flights crossed Hungarian airspace in 2025, an annual increase of 8.16 percent. Almost 85 percent of traffic in Hungarian airspace was overflight traffic, reflecting Hungary’s key role as a transit country in European air transportation. Overflight traffic managed in 2025 rose 8.42 percent compared to the previous year.

The company also highlighted that, according to HungaroControl’s data, flight delays decreased significantly alongside the notable growth in traffic.

They added that in 2025, 80 percent fewer delays were attributable to the company itself compared to 2024. As a result, the company became one of the best-performing air navigation service providers in Europe.

In the statement, Ferenc Turi, CEO of HungaroControl, explained that the company had achieved its main goal for 2025: despite the continuous growth in traffic, they managed to significantly reduce flight delays. He noted that this is a major professional achievement recognized by all industry stakeholders. “We have restored the reputation that was damaged in previous years and implemented numerous measures that lay the foundation for the company’s successful operation in the future,” the executive said.

He added that the work is far from over, as further traffic growth is expected in 2026. Therefore, the company will continue its previously initiated capacity expansion as well as technological, operational, and organizational efficiency improvements.

The statement also emphasized that the company continues to recruit the next generation of professionals, and applications are welcome for the air traffic controller training program starting in the fall.

HungaroControl Zrt., which employs over 800 people, is a state-owned company providing air traffic services in Hungarian airspace and, at NATO’s request, in the upper airspace over Kosovo. Its activities include training air traffic personnel and conducting research and development in air navigation. Its indirect ownership rights are exercised by the Ministry of National Economy.

(MTI)