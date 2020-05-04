First restrictions lifted to boost economy and transport

The first restrictions put in place in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic are being lifted in Hungary.

On Friday, the first flights since the restrictions were introduced took off from Budapest’s Liszt Ferenc International Airport, with passengers complying with precautionary measures. The airport operator said in a statement that the first take-off was a Wizz Air service to Berlin at 6:15pm.

From Monday, businesspeople from six countries can enter Hungary, a government decree published in Magyar Közlöny states. Citizens of the Czech Republic, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Germany, Austria and Slovakia may freely enter Hungary from these respective territories for business purposes. The measure also applies to Hungarian citizens who have made business trips to the six countries listed if they are employees of domestic firms or of Czech, Polish, Korean, German, Austrian or Slovak companies with business ties with another company registered in at least one of those six states.

The government has decided to allow sports events to take place throughout Hungary from Monday, as long as they are held without spectators. Training sessions both for professionals and amateurs can also be held behind closed doors. The new measure will allow the soccer league to go ahead. Sándor Csányi, the association’ president, said that league matches may go ahead from May 23 to June 13.

MTI