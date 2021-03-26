Justice Ministry State Secretary Resigns

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Justice Ministry State Secretary Resigns

Barnabás Hajas, state secretary at the justice ministry for judicial relations, has resigned from his post.

 

According to a statement from the ministry, Hajas has completed his assignments and “will seek new challenges in his profession”. Tasks linked to the position will be distributed across the ministry, the statement said. During his time in office, Hajas facilitated setting up a team of family law experts and a civil team for family law to review legal institutions aimed at fighting domestic violence, child protection mechanisms, as well as accession regulations, the statement said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Hungary Registers 275 Covid Fatalities, 11,265 New Infections

Kurucz Judit

Socialists: Government Epidemic Crisis Management ‘Total Failure’

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Ministry: Sub-Standard Chinese Mask Purchase ‘Fake News’

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *