Justice Ministry State Secretary Resigns

Barnabás Hajas, state secretary at the justice ministry for judicial relations, has resigned from his post.

According to a statement from the ministry, Hajas has completed his assignments and “will seek new challenges in his profession”. Tasks linked to the position will be distributed across the ministry, the statement said. During his time in office, Hajas facilitated setting up a team of family law experts and a civil team for family law to review legal institutions aimed at fighting domestic violence, child protection mechanisms, as well as accession regulations, the statement said.

