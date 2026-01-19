Graduates of the Faculty of Law at the University of Debrecen receive their diplomas

Graduates of the Faculty of Law at the University of Debrecen received their diplomas on Saturday in the ceremonial courtyard of the university’s main building. This year, 42 students completed the law program, 13 students completed the European and International Business Law master’s program, and 5 students fulfilled the requirements of the legal higher education vocational training program. According to the dean of the faculty, the graduates have matured during their studies and become part of a community.

In her ceremonial speech to the freshly graduated students, Veronika Szikora, dean of the Faculty of Law, emphasized that the university’s main building courtyard, which hosted the graduation ceremony, is an unforgettable venue.

“At the beginning of their studies, we shared unforgettable experiences here at the freshman ball, the ribbon-pin ceremony, and the mid-term and final balls. Now, this building embraces our newly graduated students,” said Szikora Veronika.

The dean noted that when the graduates first entered the university years ago, they could not have anticipated the personal growth they would undergo; they not only gained knowledge but also matured and became part of a community.

“Our university, our faculty, is not just an institution; its everyday life is enriched by its members. First of all, I would like to thank you for spending your student years with us! We hope that you will fondly remember your entire course of study, including the sunny and snowy hours in the Green Wave Park on the Kassai Street campus, and the years spent with classmates and friends,” said Szikora Veronika.

Following this, Tibor Kiss, deputy dean for education, announced that during the final exam period of the 2025/2026 academic year, 42 candidates successfully completed their final exams and met the qualification requirements of the law program (both full-time and correspondence courses). In the European and International Business Law master’s program (full-time), six students graduated, 13 students completed the judicial administration undergraduate program, and five students completed the legal higher education vocational program.

Certificates were also awarded for completion of specialized postgraduate programs: three students completed the Compliance Legal Specialist program, one student completed the Compliance Legal Professional program, 11 students completed the Health Law Specialist program, 15 students completed the HR Law Specialist program, and five students completed the Real Estate Law Specialist program.

Following the oath-taking and diploma handover, awards were also presented at the ceremony.

Almási Veronika, Aranyi Marcell, and Nagy Cintia received certificates of recognition for their achievements in the University of Debrecen Talent Development Program.

Certificates of Appreciation from the President and Vice President of the Student Government were awarded to Urbán Boglárka Flóra and Szabó Tibor, while Edina Bogáthy received the Certificate of Appreciation from the Student Government Executive Board.

(unideb.hu)