Debrecen hosts the FIRST LEGO League competition and the FIRST Tech Challenge

On January 16–17, Debrecen became a hub for young robotics enthusiasts as the LEGO Robotics and Programming event unfolded, attracting students, families, and technology fans from the region.

The two-day program kicked off on Friday with the FIRST LEGO League Challenge, where the best school teams from the Debrecen area competed for a chance to advance to the National Finals. The competition showcased impressive problem-solving skills, creativity, and teamwork, making it both exciting and educational for participants and spectators alike.

Alongside the competition, visitors had the opportunity to join various workshops and hands-on activities:

LEGO SPIKE Robotics Workshops – Hosted at the HelloWorld and EMERSON stands, attendees could build their first LEGO robots.

Build Your Own Racing Car – Part of the STEM Racing program supported by Formula 1, this workshop offered insight into how a real racing car model is constructed.

Free LEGO Building and Playhouse – A massive collection of DUPLO and classic LEGO bricks allowed participants to explore their creativity freely.

Logiscool Programming School – Mentors guided children in creating their very first computer programs.

DE MK Skill Games – Fun challenges tested participants’ dexterity and problem-solving skills.

On Saturday, January 17, the FIRST Tech Challenge took center stage, emphasizing family participation and collaboration. Access to this day’s competition required prior registration, but the organizers offered free and supportive tickets, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting schools in Debrecen and the surrounding area.

The event successfully combined fun, education, and technology, inspiring young minds to explore robotics and programming while fostering teamwork and creativity.

