Karate: the students of the University of Debrecen won European and Hungarian championships

The students of the University of Debrecen won the European and Hungarian championships over the weekend. Magyar Levente proved to be the continent’s best middleweight in the U21 age group, and Máté Nagy became the adult Hungarian champion in the -60 kg weight group, writes unideb.hu.

Barcelona hosted May 12-14. between the 11th IKO Matsushima, Kyokushin Karate European Championship, where competitors from the youth age group to the adult, senior and masters age groups stepped on the tatami. Levente Magyar, a student majoring in physical education and physical therapy at the University of Debrecen, defeated his Spanish and Armenian opponents and reached the finals, where he also won against a Spanish athlete.

The new middleweight European champion of the U21 age group took the 1-day master’s exam last summer, and he started preparing for the continental competition already in February. Next, he wants to win a medal at the World Cup in Szolnok, in June.

During the weekend, a Hungarian championship was also won in the same sport. Máté Nagy, a trade and marketing student at the University of Debrecen’s Faculty of Economics, competed with the best of our country on Saturday at the UTE Megyeri út ice rink. More than 800 athletes from 40 associations came to the two-day competition, which was also the qualification competition for the domestically organized world championship among adults.

Máté Nagy is a U21 competitor, but he and his coach decided that this time he would try out in the adult field. It was worth it, as Máté won his first match against last year’s Hungarian champion Marcell Szabó 7:2. In the next round, he surprised the most routine competitor of the category, UTE’s András Kiss, and in the end he confidently won his match against MTK’s Bence Csöppű 2:0, thus becoming the -60 kg Hungarian champion with three wins.