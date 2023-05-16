The Polish ambassador’s car crashed with a trolleybus in Budapest and was taken to hospital

The Polish ambassador’s car collided with a trolleybus on Nagymező Street on Monday, Baleset-info.hu reports.

On Monday afternoon, the Audi A6 car of the Polish embassy was driving on Zichy Jenő Street in district VI. The Audi was conducted by the ambassador, Sebastian Kęciek, sitting alone in the car. When the ambassador reached Nagymező Street, he did not give priority to trolleybus 78 coming from his left on the main road. The airbags in the Audi opened, the airbag built into the steering wheel caused a head injury to the ambassador, and the ambulance took him to the hospital. No one was injured on the trolley bus, writes index.hu.