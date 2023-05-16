The Faculty of Medicine honored its excellent employees

Ten employees of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Debrecen received awards at the ceremony held in Kenézy Villa on Monday. The recognition was awarded by the management of the Faculty of Medicine for the excellent professional activity of the employees over several years, writes unideb.hu.



With your decades of professional work, you have done a lot for the development of the University of Debrecen and the faculty. However, this award is not only an expression of thanks but also of confidence in the future. I ask that they continue their professional activities at such a high standard and that we work together so that the faculty maintains and improves its recognition

– emphasized László Mátyus, dean of the UD Faculty of Medicine, in his greeting.

Organizational units and institutes of the Faculty of Medicine submitted their proposals for the Faculty of Medicine Outstanding Worker Award. Among the candidates, the awardees were selected by the management of the faculty.

The unity of education, healing and research is extremely important for the University of Debrecen. With my presence, I represent this unit, as well as the excellent professional cooperation and cooperation that has developed between the faculty and the Clinical Center. I thank you for doing excellent work in all areas

– said Zoltán Szabó, president of the UD Clinical Center, at Monday’s ceremony.

The Faculty of Medicine Outstanding Worker Award was given to Attila Bánfalvi, associate professor of the Institute of Behavioral Sciences, Beáta Lontay, associate professor of the Institute of Medical Chemistry, György Trencsényi, associate professor of the Institute of Medical Imaging, Balázs Varga, assistant professor of the Institute of Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy, Brigitta Gáti, associate professor of Biochemistry and The acting expert of the Institute of Molecular Biology, Andrea Justyákné Tóth, the laboratory assistant of the Institute of Immunology, Zsolt Karányi, the scientific assistant of the Institute of Internal Medicine, Erika Judit Kovács, the language teacher of the Center for Foreign Languages, Edina Nagy, the laboratory assistant of the Institute of Biophysics and Cell Biology, and Éva Szabó, The professional service provider of the Institute of Anatomy, Histology and Development received it at the Monday ceremony in Kenézy Villa.