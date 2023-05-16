EUG2024 delegation in Split

The organizers of the Debrecen-Miskolc 2024 European University Games (EUG2024), including representatives of the University of Debrecen, presented the plans implemented so far and the most important tasks for the coming months in Croatia over the weekend, writes unideb.hu.



The executive committee of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) held its next meeting in Split. Members of the organizing committee of the European Universities Games planned for 2024 also took part in the two-day event. Péter Juhász, the Secretary General of the MEFS, Kata Varga from the University of Debrecen, Réka Molnár from the University of Miskolc, and Zoltán Rakaczki as the Hungarian member of the EUSA executive committee gave a report on the organization’s preparations and the current situation.

The multisport event organized by the two cities and their universities will be the biggest university sports event in Hungary after the 1965 Summer Universiade. The organizers expect more than 4,000 participants, who will compete in 16 sports. The final list of venues and sports will be announced at the beginning of June, after the EUSA-EUG2024 congress in Hungary. However, it has already been decided that, in cooperation with the Hungarian Paralympic Committee, a para table tennis competition will be organized for students with disabilities as part of the official sports program.