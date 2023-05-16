A drunk driver caused a serious accident between Debrecen and Mikepércs

On May 13, 2023, around 9 p.m., the emergency operator received a report of a serious accident. A car collided head-on with a bus on highway number 47, between Mikepércs and Debrecen, writes debrecneinap.hu.

According to the data of the scene investigation, the car moved into the opposite lane under unclear circumstances, where it collided with a long-distance bus that was driving in the opposite direction. The police used a breathalyzer on both drivers on the spot, which showed a positive value for the driver of the car. Based on the primary medical opinions, he suffered serious injuries, while the two passengers of the bus suffered minor injuries.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

