A man from Hajdú-Bihar county harassed his ex-partner hundreds of times

A 57-year-old man kept his former girlfriend from Hajdúböszörmény in terror. The police have finished investigating the case.



The man visited his ex-partner in the hope of a fresh start. He surprised her at her house, and her workplace, brought and sent gifts to the woman, and followed her several times by car. However, as time passed, he realized that all his efforts were futile. On the other hand, the victim told him several times not to look for her or call her, but he did not stop.

The desperate man changed tactics in 2023, sending threatening messages and leaving them in the woman’s mailbox. It also happened that he used various objects for these, such as a vegetable peeler, knife, and screwdriver, but he also appeared in person several times at the woman’s house and workplace.

According to the data of the investigation, over a year, he went uninvited to the victim’s house more than a hundred times, nearly forty times to her workplace, followed her around fifty times, and sent her countless messages and letters.

Prosecutors from the Hajdúböszörmény Police Department questioned the 57-year-old man as a suspect for the offense of harassment. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

