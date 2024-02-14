Meteorology: 14 heat records were broken in eight days in Hungary

In eight days, 14 heat records were broken at the beginning of February, of which five were national records and nine were recorded in the capital, according to the summary of HungaroMet Zrt., which was published on Facebook.

The infographic created for this post shows that on February 9, 10 and 11, the national morning heat record was broken, and on the 10th and 11th, the national daily heat record was broken.

At dawn on February 9, 11.3 degrees Celsius was measured in Selly, which exceeded the previous record by 0.8 degrees, the next day it was 12.9 degrees in Kiskunmajsa, which exceeded the previous record by 4.6 degrees, and on Sunday morning in Sándorfalva, 12 .8 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees warmer than the previous record. In other words, the morning heat records exceeded the previous records by almost 3 degrees on average.

The national heat record was broken on two days: on February 10, it was 20.2 degrees in Szeged, which was 1 degree warmer than the previous record, then on Sunday 20.9 degrees were measured in Gyomaendrőd, which was 0.8 degrees warmer than the previous record.

The morning heat record was broken in the capital on February 4, 5, 10 and 11: 9.0 degrees were measured on the 4th (2.9 degrees more than the previous record), 10.3 degrees on the 5th (1.9 degrees higher than the previous record), 9.9 degrees on the 10th (2.9 degrees higher than the previous record), and 9.0 degrees on the 11th, which was 2.5 degrees higher than the previous high value. On the four record-breaking days, it was on average more than 2 degrees warmer at dawn than at the time of previous records.

In Budapest, between February 4th and 11th, the daily heat record was broken on five days: on February 4th, it was 13.9 degrees at dawn in the capital, on the 6th, 17.8 degrees, on the 7th, 15.1 degrees, on the 10th 18.6 degrees and 15.5 degrees on the 11th. The new daily heat records in the capital typically improved the previous records by a few tenths of a degree, but on February 10, it was 2.1 degrees warmer in the capital than on this day since the measurements began.

(MTI)