Lufthansa Plane Could Not Land in Debrecen

Lufthansa flight LH1686, scheduled to arrive at 9:20 a.m. from Munich, was unable to land at Debrecen airport on Wednesday morning.

According to Flightradar24’s radar image, the plane attempted to land, then made several circles around the airport. After the attempts, however, they headed to Budapest, where they finally landed at 10:08 a.m. Previously, Tamás Király, the managing director of the Debrecen International Airport, told the press that their strategic plans include a new instrumented landing system, which could provide a solution to ensure that the airport can be used in any weather conditions.

“It’s no secret that foggy days can be a challenge for us. Fortunately, in the recent period I can report relatively few flights that could not land or depart from this airport. But this is a known problem for us, which we want to solve”, he said.

