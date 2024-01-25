Nigerian Man Standing Naked on the Altar of St. Stephen’s Basilica Was Taken Into Custody

A university student from Debrecen caused the scandal.

The Archdiocese of Esztergom-Budapest reported on Monday that a foreign man who appeared to be mentally disturbed undressed and behaved inappropriately in the sanctuary of the Saint Stephen’s Basilica. Due to the incident, the basilica had to be closed for a short time. They wrote that later the evening masses and ceremonies were already going on undisturbed. An expiatory ceremony was also performed in the basilica.

Based on a reader’s video, hirado.hu wrote about the incident: a man stripped naked and climbed onto the altar. Ambulances and the police also arrived at the scene. The Budapest Police Headquarters informed the media that action was taken against a Nigerian citizen because he was pushing the two hall guards and then behaved in an obscene manner. He was caught and was interrogated as a suspect on suspicion of disorderly conduct and drug possession, and then he was taken into custody.

In the meantime, it turned out that the 20-year-old Nigerian citizen studies in Debrecen, and it was not the first time he tried to strip naked in a church.

24.hu

hirado.hu

pixabay