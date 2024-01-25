Check-In Hall of Liszt Ferenc Airport Evacuated Due to Smoke

Due to a technical problem, smoke arose in the terminal building of Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport on Wednesday afternoon, so the check-in hall of terminal 2B and the gallery level of SkyCourt were temporarily evacuated, Budapest Airport told MTI.

According to the statement, the firefighters eliminated the source of the smoke, so the passenger safety control and check-in processes have already been fully restored in the affected areas. There were no personal injuries, they added.

They indicated: the employees of the airport operator are constantly informing passengers through on-site coordination and public announcements, as well as on the airport’s website. Road access to the airport is undisturbed, they wrote. No flights were cancelled.

