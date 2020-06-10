Teacher Union PSZ Rejects Planned School Guard

The PSZ teachers’ union has said it disagrees with a government plan to set up a school guard aimed at tackling violent crime in schools.

The government last week tabled a bill on providing security for teachers and students on school premises. The guards would be authorised to take “professional and proportionate” action, including coercion if necessary. PSZ said in a statement that the most effective way to contain or prevent school aggression was to increase the numbers of ancillary staff such as teaching assistants, family and youth-protection professionals and school psychologists. PSZ also complained that the bill failed to adequately define the powers of the proposed school guards.

Meanwhile, opposition LMP said school guards are not a solution for school violence and urged social measures and tailored training. Behaviour-related problems do exist in schools, but should be addressed from a social or educational aspect, national secretary Máté Kanász-Nagy told an online press conference. Lawmaker Krisztina Hohn called on the government to introduce conflict-management training programmes for teachers, enhance school psychologist programmes and boost cooperation between family protection experts and schools.

