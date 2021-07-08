The government is launching a vaccination campaign in Hungary

Today, from an epidemiological point of view, Hungary is one of the safest countries in Europe, due to the delta variant, the infection will endanger those who have not vaccinated themselves, Gergely Gulyás stated on Wednesday at the Government Info.

There is a good chance there will be a fourth wave, but all of the vaccines also provide protection against the delta virus variant. Experience has shown that it spreads much more frequently,

therefore the government is launching a vaccination campaign, people over the age of sixty can even go home from now on,

to administer any of the optional vaccines.

debreceninap.hu