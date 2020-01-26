No Hungarians Affected by Coronavirus

There have been no reports of Hungarians affected by the coronavirus, Foreign Minister has said.

Information on the national level is acquired through the state health authority ÁNTSZ’s chief medical examiner’s office, Szijjártó said at a press conference held on a different subject. At the international level, information is received from the world health organisation WHO, he added. WHO information shows that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Europe so far, so no special measures are needed, he said.

Despite this, some measures have been taken and embassies and consulate generals around the world are closely monitoring developments and consulting regularly with health authorities, he said. If the virus is detected anywhere and it poses a threat to Hungarian citizens, a warning will be issued, Szijjártó said. The minister noted that the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged, is on lockdown. Szijjártó asked Hungarians planning to visit Hubei province in China to delay their journey and those travelling to other Chinese cities to consult the Hungarian consulate’s website and register for consular protection.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay.com