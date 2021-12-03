Hungary Records 10,466 New Covid Infections, 218 Deaths

Altogether 218 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 10,466 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Thursday.

So far 6,138,885 people have received a first jab, while 5,852,417 have been fully vaccinated. Altogether 2,609,385 Hungarians have received a booster jab. The number of active infections stands at 187,795, while hospitals are treating 7,450 Covid-19 patients, 550 of whom need respiratory assistance. Since the first outbreak, 1,124,726 infections have been registered, while the number of fatalities has risen to 34,931. Fully 902,000 people have made a recovery. There are 59,593 people in official quarantine, while the number of tests taken stands at 8,516,699.

The vaccination rate among Hungarians older than 12, the age group currently eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, is 69.7%, the koronavirus.gov.hu said. The vaccination rate is highest in Pest (75.4%) and Fejér (72.4%) counties and Budapest (71.1%) in central Hungary, the website said. The counties at the bottom of the list are Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok (61.5%), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (63.4%) and Hajdú-Bihar (63.9%) in the east and northeast of the country, it said. The vaccination campaign has significantly contributed to the rising numbers, the website said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay