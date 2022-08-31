100 patients died in Hungary due to coronavirus infection in the previous week

The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus is 6,416,363, of which 6,202,522 have received their second, 3,894,442 their third, and 334,870 have already received their fourth vaccination, last week’s aggregated data was announced by koronavirus.gov on Wednesday.

It was written on the government portal: that 12,157 new infected people were confirmed last week, increasing the number of identified infected people to 2,048,547 since the start of the epidemic.

100, mostly elderly, chronic patients died last week, bringing the death toll to 47,291.

The number of those who have recovered is 1,962,698, and the number of those who are actively infected is 38,558. Currently, 978 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 23 of them are on ventilators. There are 1,641 people in official home quarantine.

It was written that the number of infected people decreased further compared to the previous week. The virus continues to pose the greatest threat to the unvaccinated, which is why they are always asked to get vaccinated.

The booster vaccination is recommended for everyone who received their previous vaccination more than four months ago, the website reads. It was emphasized that the government continues to provide the possibility of vaccination. Vaccination can still be requested from the family doctor or family pediatrician, as well as administered at hospital vaccination points, where you can go on Fridays with or without an appointment.

The government and the operational staff are constantly analyzing the epidemic situation and, if necessary, will take additional measures, they wrote on the koronavirus.gov.hu ​​website.

MTI / debreceninap.hu