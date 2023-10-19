Due to the October 23rd holiday, train and bus services will change

Due to the October 23rd holiday, the traffic schedule of trains and Volánbusz flights will change on Sunday and Monday.

Mávinform wrote on the railway company’s website on Thursday: the trains will run according to the holiday schedule on October 22, the Sunday schedule on the 23rd, and the working day schedule on the 24th.

The Volánbusz flights will run according to the schedule valid on the 22nd on the working day, on the 23rd on the working day before the first school and working day of the week, and on the 24th on the first school and working day of the week.

On all HÉV lines, trains will run according to the schedule valid on the 23rd of the public holidays.

As many people are expected to travel, it is worth buying tickets in advance as soon as possible, to use the 5 percent discount online ticket purchase in Elvira or the MÁV mobile application – read the announcement.

(MTI)