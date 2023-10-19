The weather will be changeable but mild over the holiday weekend

The weather will be changeable but mild during the long weekend, the wind will be strong in many places, and it can be stormy in some places. Rain is expected in several places on Saturday, which will stop by Sunday, and on Monday, the national holiday, you can usually expect sunny weather, with temperatures between 14 and 23 degrees Celsius, according to the national medium-term forecast of the National Meteorological Service, which was delivered to MTI on Thursday.

On Friday, stratus clouds will gradually break up almost everywhere in the northern and northeastern parts of the country and the sky will be moderately or heavily cloudy. Occasional showers may occur, and drizzle is also possible in overcast parts of the northeast. The southerly wind will be strong in many places, it will be stormy in Northern Transdanubia, and the air movement will be weaker in places in the Northern Central Mountains. The highest daytime temperature is usually between 20-26 degrees, in the southern counties it is 27-29, while in the less windy northeastern parts, it is likely to be around 15 degrees.

On Saturday, mostly moderately to heavily cloudy weather is expected. Overall, rain, showers, and thunderstorms are expected in several places. The chance of precipitation is lower in the northwestern part of the country. The south and southwest winds will be strong in many places. The minimum temperature is mostly between 15 and 21 degrees, in the northeast between 10 and 14 degrees. The peak value is likely to be between 17 and 28 degrees, the weather will be cooler in regions with more permanent precipitation, and milder in the east.

By Sunday morning, the front’s thick cloud zone will move eastward. After the mist and fog patches and the layer cloud have dissipated, weak or moderately cloudy weather is likely. In the morning, mainly to the east of the Danube, rain and showers occur sporadically, and during the day precipitation is only possible in some places. At first, the southwest and west wind intensifies in several directions, and then the air movement moderates. Generally, 10-15 degrees can be expected in the morning, but 7-9 degrees is likely in wind-protected, less cloudy areas. In the afternoon hours, you can expect 15-24 degrees, it will be cooler in regions with persistent fog and stratus clouds.

On Monday, October 23, the mist, fog and stratus clouds will disperse only slowly in some places, but after that you can usually expect sunny weather with veil clouds. Precipitation is unlikely, air movement will be moderate. The temperature will rise from 3 to 11 degrees in the morning to between 14 and 23 degrees, lower values can be measured in more permanently foggy and stratus cloud areas.