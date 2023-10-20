This is How Shops Will Be Open During the Long Weekend

This year, October 23rd will be a public holiday, and as every year, most shops will be closed, but there are a few exceptions, startlap.hu reports.



Aldi stores will be closed on Monday, October 23rd, and most of the stores will be open from seven in the morning to seven in the evening on Sunday.

Lidl’s stores will also be closed on Monday, and on Sunday, like Aldi, they will be waiting for customers between seven in the morning and seven in the evening.

Auchan stores are also closed on the holiday, most of their stores are open from eight in the morning to eight in the evening on Sunday.

Spar and Interspar stores will also be closed on Monday, but OMV SPAR express and some stores will be open on October 23rd. Stores that belong to gas stations often stay open day and night. SPAR stores will also be closed in those wells where the gas station is not operating.

Among Tesco’s stores, hyper and supermarkets and express stores will also be closed on October 23rd. Shops are open on Sundays at different times.

Penny stores will also remain closed on Monday, as will METRO stores and most CBA stores, but since the latter are not open uniformly, some stores may be open later. The situation is similar for Coop and Real.

startlap.hu

pixabay