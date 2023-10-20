Behind-The-Scenes Tours Continue at the Csokonai Theatre – Available Also In English!

Behind-the-scene visits will continue in the second half of October in the newly renovated Csokonai Theatre – and they are available also in English!

The behind-the-scenes tours held several times every afternoon are led by the actors, reaching the parts of the theater that are usually closed off from theatre-goers, which are real theater treats: those interested can see the dressing rooms, the stage, the set inventory, the artists’ buffet, the orchestra pit and, last but not least, the multi-floor revolving stage structure.



On October 26th, those who want to hear interesting facts about the theater’s building in English are also welcome, as the soloist of the newly formed dance department, Fernando Gabriel Luis, will lead the “tours” on this occasion. The dates of the theater visits can be found at the following link:



https://jegy.csokonaiszinhaz.hu/production/121480/szinhazbejaras/12007069



Photo: Zsolt Czeglédi