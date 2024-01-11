The cold, wintry weather will remain on the weekend as well

The wintry weather will remain during the weekend, but the cold will ease somewhat: a weaker frost than before is expected at night and the temperature will typically be above 0 degrees Celsius during the hottest hours. The wind will be brisk, sometimes strong – according to the forecast of HungaroMet Nonprofit Zrt.

On Friday, mostly variable cloudy weather is expected with less sunshine, but between the Danube and Tisza, the sky may remain overcast all day, and snow flurries may also occur here. The northerly wind picks up in Transdanubia and the northeastern counties, especially in Bakony. The highest daytime temperature is mainly between minus 1 and plus 4 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be generally clear or slightly cloudy, variable cloudy weather is expected in the northern and eastern parts of the country. In general, there will be no precipitation, but snow flurries may occur in some places near the northeastern border. The west and northwest wind will pick up in many places. The lowest night temperature, except in freezing places, is mostly between minus 7 and minus 2, and the highest daytime temperature is between 0 and plus 5 degrees.

On Sunday, the sky will be slightly or moderately cloudy. Precipitation is generally not expected, but near the northern and northeastern border, drifting snow and sleet may occur in some places. The west and north-west wind will pick up in many places and strengthen in some places. In the morning, except the regions affected by frost, the temperature is usually between minus 7 and minus 2 degrees, and in the early afternoon between 1 and 7 degrees.